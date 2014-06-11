CF Jarrod Dyson started his 20th game in center and batted first for only the second time this season. Manager Ned Yost said Dyson has good numbers, .364, 4-for-11, against Indians RHP Corey Kluber, “so we went with it.” Dyson went 2-for-4, walked and scored a run as the Royals won 9-5.

OF Nori Aoki, who had started 58 games in right and batting leadoff, was not in the lineup Tuesday. Manager Ned Yost said “it’s a good chance to give Aoki back-to-back days off” with the rain out Monday. Aoki has stroked 61 hits, but only 11 for extra-bases. He has been caught four times in 11 attempts stealing bases.

LHP Donnie Joseph has a big league arm, but command has been an issue. Joseph, who was called up Tuesday, however, had walked just one in his past nine outings, covering 13 1/3 innings with Triple-A Omaha. ”He’s throwing the ball good down there,“ Royals manager Ned Yost said. ”It gives us another left-handed option out of the pen. Some of their best hitters are left-handed, so it gives us another matchup option.

RHP Yordano Ventura, who starts Wednesday, is averaging 8.53 strikeouts per nine innings, but punched out just one Cardinals in six innings in his previous starters. The Royals have averaged just 3.13 runs in his outings, the second lowest in the American League.

LHP Foster Griffin, the Royals’ second pick in the first round and the 28th overall choice, signed Tuesday for $1.925 million, which was above the allotted slot of $1.815 million. Griffin, who went to high school in Orlando, Fla., had committed to Ole Miss before the Royals drafted him.

SS Alcides Escobar extended his hitting streak to nine games with a third inning single. That matches the longest hitting streak by a Royal this season.