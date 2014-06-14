LHP Danny Duffy (3-5, 3.26 ERA) will start Saturday against the Chicago White Sox. Duffy took a no-decision in his most recent start, allowing three runs on five hits in 5 2/3 innings against the New York Yankees. Left-handed hitters are batting .059 (2-for-34) against him. That’s the second lowest in the majors, behind White Sox LHP Chris Sale (.057). Duffy hasn’t faced the White Sox since May 13, 2012, when he left a start in Chicago because of an injury that resulted in Tommy John surgery a month later.

LHP Bruce Chen made his second start for Triple-A Omaha during his injury rehab stint while recovering from a bulging disk in his lower back. Chen allowed six runs (all earned) on eight hits and two walks in three innings against the Fresno Grizzlies. Chen has been on the 15-day disabled list since late April. “It would be good to get him back, but he’s gotta come back healthy,” manager Ned Yost said.

RHP Jeremy Guthrie ended an 11-game winless skid, in which he’d lost six games, by picking up the victory in the Royals’ 7-2 win Friday night against the Chicago White Sox. Guthrie allowed two runs and six hits, walked four and struck out a season-high nine in 5 2/3 innings. The Royals gave him a 5-0 lead to start the game and four relievers combined to preserve the victory. “We scored a bunch of runs early against a tough pitcher, so it was a huge boost for us to get the five runs first,” Guthrie said.

2B Omar Infante is hitting .242 with two home runs and 25 RBIs after going 3-for-5 with two runs scored in the Royals’ 7-2 win at the Chicago White Sox. Manager Ned Yost is confident Infante’s offensive contributions will become more consistent in the season’s second half. “It’s been a great pickup for us,” Yost said. “He’s been great. He’s solidified our infield defense at second base. We know he’s a lifetime .300 hitter. He’s hitting .230 right now, but we know that he’s going to get hot. He’s just been a tremendous asset, though, not only on the field but in the locker room with our younger Latin players.”

3B Mike Moustakas went 0-for-4 to end a four-game hitting streak and keep his average at .160, but manager Ned Yost still likes what he’s seen since Moustakas returned from a short, productive stint at Triple-A Omaha in May. “He’s been great,” Yost said. “He plays tremendous defense and he’s got home-run power, and we think at this point last year he got his game together and went from .150, like he’s hitting right now, to .240. We think that he’s every bit as capable of getting on a run and carrying us for a while.”

SS Alcides Escobar left in the eighth inning after legging out a double. The Royals said his calf muscle cramped up, so he was pulled for pinch runner Pedro Ciriaco. Manager Ned Yost didn’t seem too concerned afterward, but he said Escobar might not play Saturday if the muscle hasn’t loosened up. Escobar has become a key all-around contributor for Kansas City. “He’s pretty complete,” Yost said before the game. “He’s got a tremendous awareness for this game, great instincts for this game and he’s putting his game together right now and he’s taking his game to the next level.”

CF Lorenzo Cain didn’t take long to make an impact for the Royals on Friday in a 7-2 win against the Chicago White Sox. After getting a couple days off, Cain returned to the lineup and promptly drilled a two-run double as the sixth hit of a five-run first inning for Kansas City. He went 1-for-5 and has 11 RBIs in his past 11 games.