LHP Danny Duffy continues to dominate left-handed batters. The Chicago White Sox had only one lefty in the starting lineup Saturday. Lead-off batter Adam Eaton went 1-for-4, scratching out a single in the eighth inning. It was the last batter Duffy faced. Lefties are 3-for-38 (.079) against Duffy this season.

LHP Bruce Chen (bulging disk, back) made a rehab start Friday night. The results weren’t good on paper, as he allowed six runs on eight hits in three innings, but he felt fine after throwing 70 pitches and his fastball velocity was in his normal range of 85-to-88 mph. “We’ve got to get him back here and see how he feels,” manager Ned Yost said.

RHP James Shields is scheduled to make his 15th start of the season on Sunday. He’s 7-3 with a 3.44 ERA and has won his last four decisions (seven starts). Shields has had six days rest and is coming off a solid outing last Sunday when he limited the Yankees to one unearned run in six innings in a 2-1 victory.