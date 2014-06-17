C Salvador Perez extended his hitting streak to 10 games Monday with two singles in four at-bats. He left the game during the seventh with cramping in both of his calves after reaching on an error. Perez, who raised his average to .281, is questionable for Tuesday’s game. “They gave him a bunch of fluids and an IV and he’s fine,” manager New Yost said.

RHP Yordano Ventura faces the Detroit Tigers for the first time on Tuesday night. Ventura has won both of his June starts, even though he hasn’t been blowing his blazing fastball past hitters. He held St. Louis to two runs in six innings and Cleveland to one run in seven innings despite striking out a combined four batters. He hasn’t struck out more than three since he fanned nine Baltimore hitters on May 15.

DH Billy Butler had a three-run double in the 11-8 win over the Tigers on Monday. Butler continued his dominance of Detroit’s star pitcher Justin Verlander, raising his career average to .434 in 76 official at-bats against him. Butler, who is batting 366 over the last 12 games, had not had a three-RBI game since Aug. 26 last season against Tampa Bay.

LHP Jason Vargas ran his record to 7-2 by holding Detroit to two runs in seven innings Monday. Vargas, who has won three straight, has 12 quality starts in 15 outings this season. His win total is one shy of the team lead behind ace James Shields.

CF Lorenzo Cain had three hits in Monday’s win at Detroit to raise his average to .310. It was a bounce-back effort for Cain, who was hitless in his last 13 at-bats during the weekend series against the Chicago White Sox. Cain, who scored and knocked in a run, also made a spectacular diving catch against Tigers RF J.D. Martinez.