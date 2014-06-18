3B Danny Valencia began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Omaha on Tuesday. Valencia went on the 15-day disabled list on June 1 with a muscle strain in his left hand. Manager Ned Yost expects Valencia to play five to seven games with Omaha and get 25-30 at-bats before he’s activated. He was hitting .246 with one home run and seven RBIs before the injury. Valencia was 2-for-4 with a home run in his first rehab game.

C Salvador Perez extended his hitting streak to 11 games with a sixth-inning single on Tuesday. He also made a crucial defensive play with the bases loaded in the fifth. Yordano Ventura’s pitch to Detroit DH Victor Martinez sailed over his head but the ball bounced right back to him and an alert Perez threw out Eugenio Suarez at third. “That was a huge play with the bases loaded and Victor Martinez up,” manager Ned Yost said.

RHP Louis Coleman was recalled from Triple-A Omaha to rejoin the bullpen. Coleman was demoted June 2 after recording a 6.27 ERA in 17 appearances for Kansas City. He gave up 24 hits and 11 walks in 18 2/3 innings. In five games with Omaha, he gave up three hits and walked one while going 1-0 with two saves and a 2.16 ERA in 8 1/3 innings.

RF Nori Aoki left Tuesday’s game during the second inning with a left groin injury. Aoki reached on a single during the seven-run outburst against Detroit starter Max Scherzer. Manager Ned Yost is optimistic Aoki won’t miss more than a game or two. His injury may lead to more playing time for Jarrod Dyson, who started the game in place of regular CF Lorenzo Cain.

LHP Donnie Joseph, who gave up six runs Monday vs. Detroit in his first showing with the Royals this season, was optioned to Triple-A Omaha. Called in to finish off the ninth inning of a game the Royas led 11-2, Joseph threw 30 pitches and gave up five hits, including a grand slam.

RHP Yordano Ventura continued his hot streak in June, winning for the third straight start on Tuesday. He lasted seven innings at Detroit, allowing three runs on eight hits while striking out four. Ventura, who threw 102 pitches while evening his record to 5-5, was aided by three double plays.

RHP Jeremy Guthrie starts Wednesday’s matinee against Detroit, a team that has traditionally given him problems. Guthrie is 7-5 against the Tigers in 18 career appearances but just 1-4 with a 4.08 ERA at Comerica Park. Detroit first baseman Miguel Cabrera and catcher Alex Avila have hit three career homers apiece off him and the current Detroit roster has a combined .304 batting average against him. Guthrie snapped a personal six-game losing streak in his last outing on June 13, as he allowed two runs in 5 2/3 innings to the Chicago White Sox while striking out a season-high nine.

2B Omar Infante drove in three runs on Tuesday, giving him seven RBIs in the first two games of the four-game series at Detroit. The ex-Tiger had a two-run single and a bases-loaded walk, increasing his season RBI total to 33. He has three or more RBIs in four games this season.