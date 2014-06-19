LHP Danny Duffy starts Thursday’s matinee in the four-game series finale against Detroit. Duffy has started seven games against the Tigers and gone 1-4 with a 3.89 ERA. He tied a career high with nine strikeouts during his seven-inning outing against the Chicago White Sox on Saturday. Duffy has held left-handed batters to a .079 average but Detroit has only two players who bat exclusively from the left-handed side.

C Salvador Perez extended his hitting streak to 12 games with a single on Wednesday, matching the team’s longest streak this year. Shortstop Alcides Escobar also had a 12-game streak. Perez has 17 hits during the streak, raising his average to .280. He leads all American League catchers with 23 extra-base hits.

RF Nori Aoki was not in Wednesday’s lineup but was available to play. He left Tuesday’s game during the second inning with a left groin injury suffered sliding into home plate. Manager Ned Yost said Aoki could return to the lineup Thursday. “He’s better,” Yost said. “It’s something we don’t want to push but I imagine he’ll be back in there (Thursday).”

RHP Jeremy Guthrie picked up the victory on Wednesday, giving up one run on four hits while striking out nine in 6 2/3 innings. The strikeout total tied the season high he established in his previous start against the Chicago White Sox. He didn’t have more than five in any of his first 13 starts. “They swung and missed more. I can’t really figure out why, but you give yourself a chance if you throw more strikes,” he said. “The last two games, I’ve been able to do a little better at keeping the ball down, and that’s been a big key.”

2B Omar Infante hit a solo home run Wednesday in a 2-1 win at Detroit, giving him eight RBIs during the first three games of the series against his former club. He added another hit later in the game and is now up to .255 after a slow start. Infante is third on the club with 34 RBIs despite missing 20 games, mainly due to a back injury in May.

RHP Wade Davis struck out the side during the eighth inning on Wednesday. That extended his streak of scoreless appearances to 18, a stretch that has spanned 21 innings. Davis has struck out 52 batters in 31 1/3 innings. He’s one of two major-league pitchers with at least 10 appearances who hasn’t allowed an extra-base hit.