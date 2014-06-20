3B Danny Valencia went 3-for-8 with a solo home run in his first two games with Triple-A Omaha. Valencia, who is the 15-day disabled list with a left hand injury, is expected to receive 25-30 at-bats before he is activated. Valencia was hitting .246 with one home run and seven RBIs prior to the injury.

LHP Danny Duffy took a hard-luck loss Thursday, allowing two runs and just three hits in seven innings. He walked one and struck out five as his ERA dropped to 2.80. He has allowed only five earned runs in four June starts.

C Salvador Perez had his 12-game hitting streak snapped Thursday as he went 0-for-4. Perez, whose season average dropped to .276, hit .370 during the streak. It was the second-long hitting streak for Perez, who had a 17-game streak in 2011.

RF Nori Aoki returned to the leadoff spot Thursday after missing Wednesday’s game with a minor groin injury. Aoki doubled and scored the team’s lone run in the first inning and added an eighth-inning single. He also recorded an assist by doubling off Tigers first baseman Miguel Cabrera from second base in the fourth inning. Aoki is batting .264.

LF Alex Gordon was a late scratch from Thursday’s lineup because of flu-like symptoms. He had played in every game prior to the illness. His status for this weekend’s series against Seattle is uncertain. Gordon received two bags of IV fluids Thursday morning and tried to do his normal pregame routine, but felt sick again after taking a few swings in the indoor cages at Detroit’s Comerica Park.