RHP Greg Holland yielded two runs in the ninth, ending his stretch of 15 2/3 scoreless innings. Holland yielded two runs on three hits, including a Brad Miller leadoff home run, and two walks. “You make one bad pitch and get beat,” Holland said. “At that point it’s a one-run game, but we still have a chance to win the game in the bottom half. But after that, I give up two hits and two walks, that’s the part that’s really inexcusable.”

LHP Bruce Chen had his best minor league rehab start on Wednesday against Albuquerque, allowing two runs on three hits in 5 1/3 innings, while striking out 11 and walking one. “He had a good start last time,” Royals manager Ned Yost said. “We’ll see how Bruce rebounds here and make a decision in the near future.” Chen has been on the disabled list since May 2 with a bulging disc.

DH Billy Butler went 3-for-4, including a rare infield single in the eighth inning, to lift his batting average to .281. Butler extended his hitting streak to 10 games, his longest since Sept. 20-29, 2012. Butler is hitting .475 in the streak.

LF Alex Gordon returned to the lineup Friday after missing his first game of the season Thursday with the flu. “He’s much stronger,” Royals manager Ned Yost said. “He had breakfast and ate lunch. He’s able to keep everything down and is feeling much better.”

SS Dee Gordon stole his major league-leading 38th base Friday night. The total is the third-highest in Dodgers history through 75 games behind two Maury Wills seasons. Wills had 46 steals through 75 games in 1975 and 39 through 75 games in 1962. Gordon’s first-inning triple Friday night was his eighth on the season and tied him with the Rangers’ Alex Rios for the major league lead.

RHP Wade Davis pitched a scoreless eighth inning Friday, striking out two, stretching his scoreless-inning streak to 22 innings over his past 19 outings. Davis has struck out 54 in 32 2/3 innings this season as the eighth-inning setup man.