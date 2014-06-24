CF Jarrod Dyson had his first career three-hit, two-RBI game. He has five of his nine multi-hit games since June 10. Dyson also swiped two bases, his second multi-steal game of the season.

C Salvador Perez homered and doubled for his third multi-hit game in four days. He is hitting .355 with four home runs, four doubles and 14 RBIs in June.

RHP Jeremy Guthrie required only 28 pitches to get through four innings, and he wound up throwing 7 2/3 innings of two-run ball for his third consecutive victory. It was his first Kauffman Stadium win since April 9, when he beat the Rays.

2B Omar Infante batted sixth in the lineup for the first time, and he went 1-for-4 with no RBIs in the Royals’ 5-3 victory over the Dodgers. He batted second 48 times and leadoff five times. “He’s been doing as good as anybody we’ve got with runners in scoring position, but he hasn’t had many opportunities out of the two hole,” manager Ned Yost said. “(The way C Salvador Perez, DH Billy Butler and LF Alex Gordon) have been getting on-base, we’ve dropped him down to the sixth to see if he can drive in more runs. You go back and look at his history in the sixth-, seventh- and even eighth-hole hitters, he’s always produced a lot more offense in terms of RBIs when he’s got guys that he can drive in. We think his approach with runners in scoring position is as good as anybody as we’ve got on this club.”

SS Alcides Escobar was back in the lineup Monday after exiting Sunday’s game with a left shin contusion. He was hit by a pitch in the second inning Sunday, then came out after the sixth. “It’s a little sore, but no problem,” Royals manager Ned Yost said. “He feels much, much better. The swelling has all gone down. It’s a bruise. It got him pretty good, luckily it was a curveball and not a hard slider or fastball off that shin. I looked at his leg today, and it looks much better than yesterday. It’s still a little sore, but more than playable.” Escobar went 2-for-3 with a RBI triple and scored two runs against the Dodgers.

1B Eric Hosmer continues to struggle. He went 0-for-4 with a strikeout Monday, his average falling to .248. “It’s a little bit about timing,” Royals manager Ned Yost said. “The thing about Hos is over his last 100 at-bats, he’s hit about .220. He showed it last year that over his next 100 at-bats he could hit .360. Last year, he took off when we put him in the two spot, so we’ll slide him back in there right now and let him ride that out for a while and see what we’ve got.”