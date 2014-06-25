3B Danny Valencia stroked two singles for his fifth multi-hit game of the season and his first since May 20 and coming off the disabled list Sunday. Valencia will remain in a platoon with Mike Moustakas, who bats left-handed, at third base.

LHP Danny Duffy threw only 93 1/3 innings last year after having Tommy John surgery in 2013, when he was limited to six starts and 27 2/3 innings. Will the Royals limit his innings this year? “We’re not even talking about that,” Duffy said. “We haven’t even discussed any of that.” He threw a season-high 105 pitches Tuesday in a 2-0 loss to the Dodgers. After beginning the season with Triple-A Omaha, Duffy has already thrown 67 innings in the majors.

LHP Tim Collins has been ineffective this season and the Royals optioned him to Triple-A Omaha before their 2-0 loss Tuesday to the Dodgers. Collins was 0-3 with a 4.15 ERA in 18 relief appearances, walking 10 and striking out 10 in 17 1/3 innings. He had allowed four of seven inherited runners to score and left-handers were hitting .316 off him.

LHP Donnie Joseph had a rough outing on June 16 at Detroit, surrendering six runs on five hits, including a grand slam, and a walk, while retiring only two batters. He was optioned to Triple-A Omaha after the game. On Tuesday, the Royals designated Joseph for assignment.

LHP Bruce Chen, who opened the season in the rotation, was activated off the disabled list Tuesday. Chen was 1-2 with a 7.45 ERA in four starts before missing 48 games with a bulging disc. He made four minor league rehab starts, including striking out 11, walking one and allowing two runs on three hits on June 18 against Albuquerque. Manager Ned Yost said Chen would be used as a long reliever.