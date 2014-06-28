C Salvador Perez stroked three singles and has seven games this year with a least three hits. His previous three-game was June 7 against the Yankees. Perez is 10-for-24 on this homestand.

2B Omar Infante hit his first career grand slam in the Royals’ seven-run fifth inning. He has at least four RBIs in three games this year, including a season-high six on April 27 at Baltimore. Infante’s grand slam was the second by the Royals this season.

LHP Jason Vargas had not allowed a home run in four straight starts and only one in his previous six starts. Vargas, however, gave up three homers in four-plus innings against the Angels.

SS Alcides Escobar swiped two bases to hike his season total to 20. He is the first Royal to steal at least 20 bases in four consecutive seasons since OF Willie Wilson stole 20-plus bases for 13 straight years, 1978-1990. He also had two hits in the third inning. The last Royal with two hits in an inning was OF Justin Maxwell on Aug. 9, 2013 against the Red Sox in the sixth.

RF Lorenzo Cain had his seventh game of the season with at least three hits to raise his average to .317. Cain had a RBI-single in the fifth and is 25-for-67 with runners in scoring position.