FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Kansas City Royals - PlayerWatch
Sections
Featured
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
Shock Tactics: The series
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
Puerto Rico, St. Croix devastated
Hurricane Maria
Puerto Rico, St. Croix devastated
Graphic: A mass exodus
Rohingya
Graphic: A mass exodus
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Echo Trending HP
June 29, 2014 / 10:22 PM / 3 years ago

Kansas City Royals - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

OF Jarrod Dyson was not in the Royals’ lineup Saturday against Angels left-hander Hector Santiago, although he is hitting .350 with a home run, three RBIs and two stolen bases during the team’s homestand. Manager Ned Yost instead started Justin Maxwell in right field. Yost said it would be more of a platoon situation for Dyson in the outfield.

LHP Brandon Finnegan, who was the Royals’ first pick in the 2014 draft and the 17th overall selection, signed Saturday for $2,200,600, the allotted slot money. Finnegan went 9-3 with a 2.04 ERA as a junior at TCU, pitching the Horned Frogs to the College World Series in Omaha.

RHP Jeremy Guthrie, who starts the series finale Sunday, has won his past three starts and has a 2.49 ERA since May 21, holding opponents to a .236 average during the span of seven starts. Guthrie is 3-5 with a 3.46 ERA in his career against the Angels, losing his past three starts.

OF Lorenzo Cain is thriving as the leadoff hitter. Cain, who moved to the top rung in the batting order after Nori Aoki went on the disabled list June 21, is 9-for-27 with four runs, a triple, homer and four RBIs in seven games in the leadoff spot. Cain, however, went 0-for-4 Saturday.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.