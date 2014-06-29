OF Jarrod Dyson was not in the Royals’ lineup Saturday against Angels left-hander Hector Santiago, although he is hitting .350 with a home run, three RBIs and two stolen bases during the team’s homestand. Manager Ned Yost instead started Justin Maxwell in right field. Yost said it would be more of a platoon situation for Dyson in the outfield.

LHP Brandon Finnegan, who was the Royals’ first pick in the 2014 draft and the 17th overall selection, signed Saturday for $2,200,600, the allotted slot money. Finnegan went 9-3 with a 2.04 ERA as a junior at TCU, pitching the Horned Frogs to the College World Series in Omaha.

RHP Jeremy Guthrie, who starts the series finale Sunday, has won his past three starts and has a 2.49 ERA since May 21, holding opponents to a .236 average during the span of seven starts. Guthrie is 3-5 with a 3.46 ERA in his career against the Angels, losing his past three starts.

OF Lorenzo Cain is thriving as the leadoff hitter. Cain, who moved to the top rung in the batting order after Nori Aoki went on the disabled list June 21, is 9-for-27 with four runs, a triple, homer and four RBIs in seven games in the leadoff spot. Cain, however, went 0-for-4 Saturday.