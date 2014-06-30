OF Jarrod Dyson started in center and batted ninth Sunday, although the Angels started LHP C.J. Wilson. Dyson has only 17 at-bats and no extra-base hits against lefties this year. Why was Dyson starting against a lefty? “Because (Justin) Maxwell is struggling,” Royals manager Ned Yost said. Yost also said he wanted his fastest outfielders with Royals starter RHP Jeremy Guthrie primarily a fly ball pitcher.

LHP Danny Duffy, who starts the road opener Monday at Minnesota, has held left-handed hitters to an anemic .098 average, 4-for-41. That ranks second among American League pitchers with a minimum of 40 at-bats against southpaws. Duffy gave up one run over six innings in his previous start, but lost to the Dodgers. This is the third time this season he has lost while yielding just one run.

DH Billy Butler walked twice, one intentionally, and is tied with SS Fred Patek for sixth place on the Royals’ all-time list with 413 free passes. His first-inning walk passed 2B Frank White on the all-time list. Patek and White are members of the Royals’ Hall of Fame.

OF Justin Maxwell went 2-for-11 (.182) on the homestand with just one RBI on a sacrifice fly. He is hitting .087 (2-for-23), with no extra-base hits and 11 strikeouts against left-handed pitchers.

SS Alcides Escobar has swiped 20 bases and stroked 21 doubles. He is the first player in Royals history to reach 20 in each category by the halfway mark of the season. Escobar and Jose Altuve of the Astros are the only players this season to eclipse 20 in thefts and doubles this season.

RF Lorenzo Cain went 4-for-5 with three doubles and two RBIs. He matched his career high in hits. He is the first Royal to stroke three doubles in a game since OF David Lough on June 30, 2013 at Minnesota.