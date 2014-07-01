LHP Danny Duffy earned the win Monday, throwing 5 2/3 innings of one-run ball. It was his sixth straight outing where he has allowed three runs or less. He also improved to 2-1 in his career against the Twins, and lowered his ERA against Minnesota to 2.57 with 20 strikeouts in 21 innings.

INF Christian Colon was recalled Monday from Triple-A Omaha, where he was hitting .296 with four homers and a .360 on-base percentage. “He can play third, he can play short, he can play second. But his role is to be here every day and help us win baseball games,” Royals manager Ned Yost said.

C Salvador Perez went 2-for-4 with his 10th home run of the season Monday. His 10 homers lead the Royals and is second among American League catchers.

OF/DH Raul Ibanez was signed to a big-league contract prior to Monday’s game. He was released by the Los Angeles Angels on June 21 after hitting .157 with three homers in 57 games. Manager Ned Yost said he plans to play Ibanez some in right field and left field, first base and at designated hitter.

3B Mike Moustakas went 2-for-3 Monday, his fourth multi-hit game in the month of June. He had three multi-hit efforts in April and May combined.

OF Justin Maxwell was designated for assignment Monday after the Royals signed free-agent OF Raul Ibanez. He appeared in 20 games and had a .150 batting average after going 0-for-3 with two strikeouts in his last appearance with the Royals Saturday.

SS Alcides Escobar went 2-for-4 with a pair of RBI doubles. The four RBI game was only the second of his major league career. The first came May 11 against Seattle. Escobar has three multi-hit games in his last four outings and is hitting .500 with five doubles and a homer in seven games against the Twins this season.

2B Pedro Ciriaco was designated for assignment Monday. In 25 games with the Royals, he had 10 hits and two RBIs in 47 at-bats (.213 avg.).