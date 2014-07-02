FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kansas City Royals - PlayerWatch
July 2, 2014 / 8:37 PM / 3 years ago

Kansas City Royals - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

INF Christian Colon made his major league debut Tuesday when he was inserted at shortstop to start the bottom of the seventh inning. He went 0-for-1 and grounded out in the ninth inning in his first career plate appearance.

OF Raul Ibanez made his Royals debut Tuesday, starting in right field and going 1-for-4 with a single in his first at-bat. The hit made him the second-oldest Royal (42 years, 29 days) to collect a hit in a game, 281 days younger than Bob Boone, who got a hit on Sept. 27, 1990 at 42 years, 312 days.

RHP James Shields lost his first decision since May 2 against Detroit, dropping to 8-4 on the season. Shields tossed five innings, his lowest since he threw 3 2/3 innings last Sept. 9 against Detroit. He has also allowed at least nine hits in each of his past four starts. He dropped to 1-3 with a 4.88 ERA in his last four starts against Minnesota.

1B Eric Hosmer went 4-for-4 and collected his 25th multi-hit game of the season, which is a team best. It was his first four-hit game since May 24 against the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim.

