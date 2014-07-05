INF Christian Colon made his first major league start Friday, starting at second base for 2B Omar Infante, who was scratched from the lineup due to lower back stiffness. In his first at-bat Colon picked up his first major league hit, a triple to center field. He added two doubles and scored three of the Royals’ seven runs.

C Salvador Perez was one of the hottest hitters in the American League in June, and he’s carried over his hot streak into July. Perez was 3-for-4 in Friday’s win over Cleveland and is 4-for-11 in his first three games in July. Perez hit .347 (35-for-101) in June. His 35 hits were tied for the fifth most in the American League in June.

RHP Yordano Ventura came within two outs of pitching his first major league complete game Friday night. Ventura pitched 8 1/3 innings, holding Cleveland to one run on six hits, with four strikeouts and two walks, to improve his record to 6-7. “His stuff is electric,” said Indians manager Terry Francona. “He’s throwing 98, 99, 100 (mph), with a good changeup.”

2B Omar Infante was a late scratch from the lineup Friday due to lower back stiffness. He is listed as day-to-day.