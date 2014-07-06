3B Danny Valencia provided most of the Royals’ offense Saturday in a 7-3 loss to Cleveland. Valencia was 3-for-4 with a home run and an RBI. Since coming off the disabled list June 22, Valencia is batting .556 (10-for-18). He also has a six-game hitting streak, during which his average is .667 (10-for-15).

2B Christian Colon, who had two doubles and a triple Friday night, became just the second player in Royals history with three extra base hits in his first major league start. The other was Mark Quinn, who had a double and two home runs in his first major league start on Sept. 14, 1999.

RHP Jeremy Guthrie came into his start Saturday night in Cleveland with a 3-0 record and a 2.36 ERA in his last four starts. However, the Indians roughed him up, scoring six runs with 11 hits in four innings. “They fouled a lot of pitches off early, then kept putting the ball in play after that,” Guthrie said. “The strike zone was gravitating up tonight, which is fine, because the umpire was very consistent.”

2B Omar Infante was back in the lineup Saturday against the Indians. Infante was a late scratch from the lineup Friday because of lower back stiffness. “Omar tried to play through this the last time, but I think we caught it early this time,” manager Ned Yost said.