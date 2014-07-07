FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 8, 2014 / 2:27 AM / 3 years ago

Kansas City Royals - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LHP Danny Duffy held opposing hitters to a .189 batting average in his first 17 appearances this season, but he gave up 10 hits in six innings in a 4-1 loss to Cleveland on Sunday. Duffy, who had a 1.69 ERA in June, gave up four runs in his six innings against the Indians.

RHP Casey Coleman was optioned to Triple-A Omaha on Sunday. The move cleared a spot on the Royals’ roster for LHP Scott Downs, who was signed as a free agent. In three relief appearances with the Royals, Coleman had a 2.45 ERA.

LHP Scott Downs signed a free agent deal with the Royals. Downs made his debut with the Royals on Sunday, pitching one scoreless and hitless inning, striking out one. Downs, 38, was 0-2 with a 6.08 ERA in 38 relief appearances with the White Sox before being designated for assignment June 26, then released July 3.

3B Mike Moustakas accounted for Kansas City’s only run in the team’s 4-1 loss to Cleveland on Sunday. Moustakas belted a solo home run in the fifth inning. Although Moustakas is hitting just .195 overall this season, he is batting .345 (10-for-29) in eight games vs. Cleveland with two doubles five home runs and 11 RBIs.

