OF Nori Aoki went 0-for-3 Monday in his first rehab game for Double-A Northwest Arkansas. Aoki landed on the disabled list June 21 due to a left groin strain.

DH Billy Butler was dropped to seventh in the batting order on Monday to open a series against the Rays at Tropicana Field after slumping to begin July. He’d not batted that low in the order for the Royals since 2008. Butler went 1-for-4 and is batting .182 this month.

LF Alex Gordon is hitting .351 with runners in scoring position and went 3-for-5 on Monday against the Rays, matching his combined hit count over the previous 11 games. He was 1-for-48 at Tropicana Field previously.

LHP Jason Vargas (8-3, 3.32) is scheduled to make his 19th start of the season on Tuesday against the Rays at Tropicana Field. Vargas leads the American League with a 1.52 road ERA and is 4-0 through eight starts away from Kauffman Stadium.

RHP James Shields improved to 9-4 after allowing three hits in seven innings with 10 strikeouts, a walk and a hit batter in his first start at Tropicana Field not as a Ray. He has a record 48 wins in 111 starts at Tropicana Field.