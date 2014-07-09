OF Nori Aoki, on the disabled list with a strained left groin muscle, will likely play six or seven games in his minor league rehab assignment, so the roster situation probably won’t be decided until after the All-Star break, manager Ned Yost said Tuesday.

OF Raul Ibanez was in the lineup again Tuesday, even amidst his struggles, with manager Ned Yost wanting to stick with him while Nori Aoki (strained left groin muscle) is on the disabled list. Ibanez, 42, entered Tuesday 3-for-19 (.158) in five games with Kansas City, having been acquired after being released by the Angels. Overall, Ibanez is hitting .157 in 62 games this season. “In all fairness to him, he wasn’t playing a lot,” Yost said. “And he’s just now getting back in the swing of things. You watch him in batting practice, and you can see. I mean, the guy hit 29 homers last year.”

LHP Joe Saunders agreed to a minor league deal with the Royals and will report to Triple-A Omaha. Saunders, 33, released by the Rangers last week, has a 5.42 ERA in 40 starts since the beginning of last season but has insisted on being viewed as a starter. The Royals see Saunders as giving them rotation depth, and could also help the bullpen down the stretch.

RHP James Shields, making his first start in Tampa Bay on Monday since the Rays traded him to the Royals, struck out 10 batters without allowing a run; according to the Elias Sports Bureau, only one other American League pitcher struck out 10 or more batters and did not give up a run in his first road start against a former team -- Rangers RHP Nolan Ryan, who threw a three-hit shutout and struck out 12 in his first road start at Anaheim July 6, 1989 (25 years, one day prior to Shields).

CF Lorenzo Cain tied his career high with four hits on Tuesday, the seventh time he’s done that. He’s tied with Omar Infante for the team lead with three triples.