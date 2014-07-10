FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 11, 2014 / 3:51 AM / 3 years ago

Kansas City Royals - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RHP Greg Holland struck out two batters and recorded his 24th save on Wednesday at Tropicana Field against the Tampa Bay Rays. Holland moved within two of Seattle’s Fernando Rodney for the American League lead.

C Salvador Perez hit a three-run homer in the top of the ninth inning on Wednesday to lift the Royals to a 5-4 win over the Tampa Bay Rays. The American League All-Star Game starter went 3-for-5 to improve his batting average to .284.

OF Alex Gordon was scratched on Wednesday because he was unable to swing with a sprained right wrist. He is scheduled for an MRI on Thursday. Gordon was unable to swing because of the recurring injury, first suffered sliding into second base.

RHP Jason Vargas underwent an appendectomy in St. Petersburg, Fla., on Wednesday and will not return to Kansas City until Friday at the earliest. He could miss three to four weeks.

