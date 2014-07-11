INF Christian Colon made his first career appearance in Kauffman Stadium when he came in as a defensive replacement in the sixth inning. Colon made his major league debut in Cleveland last weekend.

RHP Louis Coleman was called up from Triple-A Omaha on Thursday. He takes the roster spot of LHP Jason Vargas, who was placed on the 15-day disabled list Thursday after an emergency appendectomy Wednesday.

DH Billy Butler hit his first home run since June 14 in Chicago. It was his first extra-base hit and first RBI in July.

LHP Jason Vargas was placed on the 15-day disabled list Thursday. He remained in a Tampa hospital after an emergency appendectomy Wednesday. The surgery went well and he is expected to miss four to six weeks. His spot on the roster was taken by RHP Louis Coleman, who was called up from Triple-A Omaha. His spot in the rotation was expected to be filled by LHP Bruce Chen.

3B Mike Moustakas missed Wednesday’s game at Tampa with flu-like symptoms did not start Thursday, but that was because Detroit started a left-handed pitcher (Drew Smyly). Moustakas came on as a defensive replacement in the eighth inning and struck out in his only plate appearance.

SS Alcedes Escobar snapped a 0-for-10 spell with a single in the second inning. He swiped his 22nd base on the next pitch, matching his season total from last season.

LHP Francisley Bueno pitched three innings of relief, matching the longest outing of his career. He gave up two runs on four hits, but struck out three.

1B Eric Hosmer homered in back-to-back games for the first time this season. He went 2-for-4, extending his hitting streak to 10 games, one shy of his career best in 2012. His home run off Detroit’s Drew Smyly was his first off a left-hander since Aug. 23, 2013.