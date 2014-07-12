RHP Aaron Crow has recorded 9 2/3 scoreless innings since June 13. Over that span he is holding opposing batters to a .133 average (4-for-30).

LHP Danny Duffy gave up just one earned run over six-plus innings, lowering his ERA to 2.76. But he took the loss for the ninth time this season, falling to 5-9. He allowed one unearned run and that proved to be the difference. He tried a pick-off with runners on first and second and no outs in the third, but threw the ball into center field. The winning run scored on a sacrifice fly by Miguel Cabrera. “I was just hoping that the decision I made to try a pick off wouldn’t be the difference in the game,” he said. “Sure enough, it was.”

INF Christian Colon was optioned to Triple-A Omaha. Colon’s demotion cleared a roster spot for OF Nori Aoki, who was recalled from his minor league rehab assignment with Double-A Northwest Arkansas and activated from the 15-day disabled list.

OF Nori Aoki was recalled from his minor league rehab assignment with Double-A Northwest Arkansas and activated from the 15-day disabled list. He was placed on the DL June 21 with a left groin strain. Manager Ned Yost said the wrist injury to OF Alex Gordon was a factor in activating Aoki. “Nori has been feeling good, but we were going to try to make it through until the All Star break with him, just to get him some more at bats. With Gordie going down and only having three outfielders, it limits what you can do. Raul (Ibanez) has been going every single day.”

DH Billy Butler was warming up for his major league pitching debut late in Thursday’s 16-4 loss to Detroit. He said Yost told him he could warm up and Butler went into the batting cages to get lose. But Yost also told him if he threw anything but fastballs he would “kick my (tail).” Butler says he threw 94 mph in high school, but it’s been a long time since he’s tried.

1B Eric Hosmer seems to be hitting his stride. He went 3-for-4 with a double and a run scored, extending his hitting streak to 11 games which matches a career high. Over those 11 games, he’s hitting .442 (19-for-43). More importantly, his season-long power drought may be coming to an end. He homered in back-to-back games Wednesday and Thursday for the first time all season, and he now has six homers on the season. “I just want to put in productive at bats every day,” he said prior to Friday’s game. “The last couple of days I’ve been doing a good job of that. I’ve been getting myself in good counts and not missing good pitches.”