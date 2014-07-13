RHP Aaron Crow surrendered two home runs for the first time in 230 career appearances. The three runs also snapped a 9 2/3-inning scoreless streak dating back to June 13. “He was behind on every hitter,” manager Ned Yost said.

C Salvador Perez threw out two baserunners trying to steal. He now has thrown out 15 runners in 29 attempts, a 51.7 percent success ratio.

DH Billy Butler went 2-for-3 with a double and a sacrifice fly for the only Kansas City RBI. He’s now hitting .340 (16-for-47) with eight RBI in his career off Rick Porcello. Despite losing the first three games of the four-game series, Butler is confident that the Royals are still in it. “We still have a long way to go,” he said. “The wild card, we’re still in it. We’d love to win the division, don’t get me wrong, but we’re still in it.”

RHP James Shields pitched seven strong innings, giving up two runs on seven hits in the loss. He struck out eight batters and walked none. He has recorded 18 strikeouts and one walk in his last two starts. “It felt like a pretty good effort, but another tough, tough game,” he said. “I didn’t do my job, giving up that run after I struck out (third baseman Nick) Castellanos (in the third). I should have gotten out of that. These are the games we’ve got to win.”

1B Eric Hosmer singled in the first inning, extending his hitting streak to a career-best 12 games. He’s hitting .426 and his OPS is 1.164 during the streak.