LHP Danny Duffy has a better ERA (2.76) than record (5-9) as he takes the Fenway Park mound Saturday night for the second game of the three-game series against the Red Sox. Duffy is getting 2.76 runs of support per nine innings, the lowest in the American League and second lowest in MLB among pitches who have worked at least 80 innings. He is 4-5 with a 2.34 ERA on the road this season and is coming off two straight starts without issuing a walk. He is 0-1 in three career starts against Boston, all coming before his 2012 Tommy John surgery. He has yielded 11 earned runs in 14 innings against Boston.

LHP Scott Downs, who had stranded 27 of the 32 runners he had inherited through the All-Star break, gave up a loud two-run homer to Jonny Gomes to allow one James Shields run and one of his own to score. Boston’s second shot of the inning into the center-field bleachers also hung the loss on Downs, who fell to 0-3.

LF Alex Gordon returned to the lineup after missing four games (plus the All-Star Game) with a sprained right wrist. “It felt good, it felt pain-free, so we’re good to go,” Gordon said after taking early batting practice. “That’s all that matters -- I‘m in the lineup.” Gordon went 2-for-4 but failed to hang on to a diving catch in the sixth inning, where he may have been protecting the wrist as he fell.

LHP Jason Vargas, out since undergoing an appendectomy July 9, started throwing on Friday. “He feels it, but it’s OK,” said manager Ned Yost.

RHP James Shields, a familiar face around Fenway Park from his days in the AL East with Tampa Bay and 2-9 with a 5.48 ERA lifetime at Fenway Park, started well enough Friday night, but lasted 5 2/3 innings as the Red Sox hit him hard in the sixth. He came in having allowed two earned runs in his last 14 innings and was charged with three (of four) on Friday, failing to hold a 4-1 lead and getting a no-decision. It was the second time in his last eight starts that he failed to go at least six innings.

1B Eric Hosmer had an interesting game Friday. He extended his hitting streak to 14 straight games with three hits, one of them a double that was actually played by the ball girl down the right-field line. He was also caught stealing and had a David Ortiz pop fly tip off his glove and into the waiting hands of 3B Mike Moustakas. Hosmer is hitting .429 with two homers and nine RBIs during the streak.

CF Lorenzo Cain remained in the leadoff spot coming out of the All-Star break but it didn’t help him shake his slump. He went 0-for-5 with three strikeouts and is in an 0-for-19 funk.