CF Jarrod Dyson, replacing struggling Lorenzo Cain, had an ominous start to Saturday night’s game against the Red Sox. After leading off with a walk, Dyson started running to second base as Omar Infante hit a line drive to CF Jackie Bradley Jr., who had an easy time making the throw to first in time to double up Dyson. But Dyson atoned for his baserunning blunder when he led off the third inning with a triple and scored on a sacrifice fly by Infante. It was the speedster’s third triple of the season, tied for the team lead.

LHP Danny Duffy (5-10) isn’t letting a lack of run support bother him. Duffy yielded two runs (one earned) and six hits in 6 2/3 innings of a 2-1 loss to the Red Sox on Saturday night. The left-hander allowed a solo homer to Boston’s Mike Napoli in the sixth inning that was the difference. He walked three, struck out two and lowered his ERA to 2.66 but still lost for the fifth time in six starts. Saturday marked the fifth time in his last seven starts that he has allowed one or no earned runs, posting a 2.03 ERA during that span. But Duffy has received one run of support in each of his last three starts, and one or no runs in 10 of his 14 starts this season. He doesn’t blame his teammates, though. “I‘m the one that went out there and threw a fastball at Napoli’s letters and I‘m the one that he hit the home run off,” Duffy said. “I could have done my job better tonight.”

RF Nori Aoki went 0-for-2 with a walk Saturday night against the Red Sox and has now reached base in 17 of his last 18 games with a plate appearance. Not bad from the Royals’ No. 9 hitter in the lineup.

RHP Yordano Ventura (7-7) picked up the win in his last outing, but it came in his first-ever relief appearance. Ventura, who allowed one hit in 1 2/3 innings of scoreless relief July 13 against Detroit, will look to get back on track as a starter when he takes the mound against the Red Sox on Sunday. Ventura’s seventh win of the season, albeit in relief, tied him for second among MLB rookies and he became the sixth Royals rookie to win at least seven games before the All-Star break and first since Tom Gordon had 10 in 1989. Ventura’s success away from home bodes well for Kansas City, too; he is 4-1 with a 2.83 ERA in seven road starts this season.

2B Omar Infante went 1-for-3 with a double and drove in Kansas City’s lone run with a sacrifice fly during a 2-1 loss to Boston on Saturday night. He is hitting .446 (25-for-56) with six doubles, seven runs and eight RBIs in his last 14 games.

1B Eric Hosmer extended his career-long hitting streak to 15 games with a single in the first inning Saturday against the Red Sox and went 1-for-4. Hosmer is batting .417 (25-for-60) with two homers, six doubles and nine RBIs during his current run, which is the longest by a Kansas City player since Salvador Perez’s 17-gamer in 2012.