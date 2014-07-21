C Salvador Perez sat out Sunday’s finale in Boston with a slight right groin strain, but he expects to play Monday night in the series opener against the White Sox in Chicago. “It’s nothing bad. It’s just tight,” Perez said. “It hurts my leg when I squat down.”

RHP Jeremy Guthrie will start Monday at the Chicago White Sox. In his last start, July 10 against the Tigers, Guthrie (5-8, 4.56 ERA) allowed a career-high eight earned runs, eight hits and three walks with two strikeouts in four innings, taking the loss. In his past two outings, he allowed 14 runs in eight innings. In the previous eight starts, he posted a 2.68 ERA.

LHP Jason Vargas, out since undergoing an appendectomy July 9, is throwing again, and he might toss a bullpen session Wednesday. Pitching coach Dave Eiland told the Kansas City Star that Vargas might only need two or three mound sessions before getting back into game action.

1B Eric Hosmer went 1-for-3 Sunday in the series finale in Boston, extending his hitting streak to 16 games. It is the longest active streak in the majors.

CF Lorenzo Cain, who had a day off Saturday, was back in the lineup Sunday, batting leadoff. He went 0-for-3 with a walk , and he is now on an 0-for-22 skid.