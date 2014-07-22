C Salvador Perez was supposed to get back behind the plate Monday night against the Chicago White Sox, but instead he played the role of designated hitter. The reason was twofold. The Royals had to scratch 1B Eric Hosmer because of a hand contusion, which moved DH Billy Butler to first base. That gave manager Ned Yost a chance to semi-rest Perez as his DH, after Perez sat out Sunday’s game in Boston because of a lingering groin issue. Perez went 1-for-4 Monday.

LHP Bruce Chen (1-2, 6.46) will start for the Royals on Tuesday against the Chicago White Sox at U.S. Cellular Field. Chen moved from the bullpen to the rotation July 13, after LHP Jason Vargas went on the 15-day disabled list July 9 following an emergency appendectomy. Chen will be facing the White Sox for the 25th time in his career (19th start), and his record in 7-5 with a 3.48 ERA in those outings. At U.S. Cellular Field, Chen is 5-3 with a 3.11 ERA in 13 appearances (10 starts).

LHP Jason Vargas (appendectomy) threw a light 20-pitch side session Monday afternoon at U.S. Cellular Field prior to the Royals starting a three-game series against the Chicago White Sox with a 3-1 loss. Vargas has been on the 15-day disabled list since July 9. The Royals hope to get him on a mound for a full bullpen session next. “It’s a day-to-day thing,” Kansas City manager Ned Yost said. “We’re just seeing how he goes, how he feels, but he’s definitely making progress. It was unfortunate this had to slow him down a little bit, but we feel like he’s going to pick it up right back where he left off.”

1B Eric Hosmer was a late scratch from the starting lineup Monday night against the Chicago White Sox with a bruised right hand. Hosmer was hit by a pitch from LHP Jon Lester on Sunday in Boston. He is day-to-day.

RF Lorenzo Cain snapped an 0-for-23 skid during the Royals’ 3-1 loss to the Chicago White Sox at U.S. Cellular Field, lacing a double off LHP Chris Sale in the third inning. Cain finished the night 1-for-4 with two strikeouts.