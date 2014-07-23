C Salvador Perez was back behind the plate for the Royals in a 7-1 win Tuesday against the Chicago White Sox at U.S. Cellular Field. Perez, who went 1-for-5, missed a game Sunday in Boston while resting a sore groin and played designated hitter Monday in Chicago, after 1B Eric Hosmer was scratched with a bruised hand. “It was good to give him a chance to keep his bat in the game as a DH and buy him another day,” Royals manager Ned Yost said. “He was moving pretty good when he was running the bases (Monday).”

LHP Bruce Chen improved to 2-2 and tied former New York Yankees great Mariano Rivera for all-time wins by a Panamanian-born pitcher (82). Chen, who went five innings and allowed just one run, came into the game with a good track record against the Sox. Since 2011, he is 7-3 with a 2.84 ERA against them. “It feels really good,” Chen said. “I was able to help my team win and I was able to tie Mariano for the most wins for a Panamanian, so it was a great day for this team.”

RHP James Shields (9-5, 3.70 ERA) will start the series finale against the White Sox on Wednesday afternoon at U.S. Cellular Field looking to become the seventh active pitcher with a streak of at least eight seasons with double-digit wins. Shields has a career mark of 4-1 with a 3.05 ERA in nine starts on Chicago’s south side, including a win here June 15. He’s won his past three starts at U.S. Cellular Field and has a 1.95 ERA in five outings at the ballpark dating to Sept. 27, 2012.

3B Mike Moustakas went 3-for-5, hit two home runs and drove in three RBIs in the Royals’ 7-1 victory against the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday night at U.S. Cellular Field. It was also Greek Heritage Night, which didn’t slip past Moustakas, who has Greek bloodlines. “Oh, I knew,” he said. “I was telling everybody that today was my day, so it just ended up working out that way.”

1B Eric Hosmer missed his second straight game Tuesday because of a contusion on his right hand, which happened Sunday after he was hit by a pitch from Boston Red Sox left-hander Jon Lester. Hosmer, who has a career-high hitting streak of 16 games going, is also likely to miss the series finale against the Chicago White Sox on Wednesday afternoon at U.S. Cellular Field. He’s day-to-day and could return against the Cleveland Indians later this week in Kansas City, according to manager Ned Yost.