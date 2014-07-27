RHP Greg Holland, who blew a save Thursday, struck out two in a flawless ninth to log his 27th save in 29 chances. Holland has converted 67 of his past 70 opportunities, a 95.7 percent success rate.

DH Nori Aoki was moved back to the leadoff spot, where he opened the season. The Royals are 37-31 when Aoki bats first. “Mixing and matching,” manager Ned Yost said of his lineup. Aoki contributed a two-run triple in the fourth as the Royals rallied from a five-run deficit to beat the Indians 7-5.

1B Billy Butler hit a two-run homer for the second straight night to defeat the Indians. Butler has homered in back-to-back games for the first time since Aug. 26-27, 2013. His fifth-inning home run was the 123rd of his career, tying him with Carlos Beltran for eighth on the Royals’ all-time charts.

1B Eric Hosmer has started just one game since Sunday, when he was hit by Jon Lester’s pitch in Boston and bruised his right hand. Might Hosmer return to the lineup for the series finale Sunday against the Indians? “Half of me says yeah and other half says take advantage of the off day (Monday) and be ready to go Tuesday,” manager Ned Yost said. “He wanted to try to test it today and swing. I said no. I want to get it over with and get it behind us.”