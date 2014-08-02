RHP Jeremy Guthrie turned in one of his best outings of the season with six scoreless innings against Oakland, the team leading the majors in runs scored. “He was ultra-sharp,” manager Ned Yost said. “He was commanding all of his pitches, he was changing all his speeds really effectively, he was hitting all his spots. He did a great job of just pitching to the game plan.” Guthrie, who tied his season low by allowing three hits, improved to 7-9.

DH Raul Ibanez topped his own mark for homers by the oldest Royals player on Friday, hitting a solo shot on Friday at Oakland the provided the only run of the game. Ibanez is 42 years old and 45 days; he has hit five home runs this season. Friday’s came on a first-pitch fastball from Sonny Gray. “He’s got good stuff and I didn’t feel like waiting around too long,” Ibanez said.

LHP Jason Vargas will come off the disabled list on Saturday to start at Oakland. Vargas, who missed three weeks with appendicitis, has the league’s top road ERA at 1.68 -- and he’s allowed the A’s a .219 batting average over 18 career appearances against them.

1B Eric Hosmer had a CT scan of the broken third metacarpal on his right hand, and the Royals expect to get results on Saturday. The team does not expect that he will require surgery, but wants to rule it out. Hosmer, hit by a pitch on July 20, will miss at least three or four weeks even if he does not need surgery. He is scheduled to go on the disabled list Saturday.