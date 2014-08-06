LHP Danny Duffy gave up one run and three hits while striking out seven in a 12-2 victory over Arizona on Tuesday, getting more runs of support in five innings than he had received in his last eight starts combined. The Royals had scored eight runs while Duffy was in the game in his last eight starts. They had eight in the fifth inning Tuesday. “You sit there for 45 minutes and watch a team put up runs, it’s awesome,” Duffy said. “You can go back up there and be that much more comfortable on the mound. You can throw your fastball and make pitches.”

RF Nori Aoki’s grand slam was the first of his career, and his first home run of the season. Aoki hit Arizona reliever Bo Schultz’s first pitch to cap an eight-run fifth inning. “It was a line drive, so I wasn’t sure if it was high enough to get out,” Aoki said through an interpreter. “I tried to swing as hard as I can,” he continued, joking, after C Salvador Perez and 1B Billy Butler had three-run homers earlier in the game.

1B Billy Butler had four hits, including a three-run homer, while playing first base and hitting cleanup Tuesday. Butler, the DH, normally is used only as a pinch-hitter in interleague road games, but he was in the lineup because 1B Eric Hosmer (stress fracture, right third metacarpal) is on the disabled list. “When we have Eric Hosmer healthy and Billy Butler is swinging the bat good, one of those two guys has to generally sit,” Kansas City manager Ned Yost said of his interleague lineup. “Normally it is Billy, because Eric is a Gold Glover. But we don’t have to worry about now.”

LF Alex Gordon became the 10th player in Kansas City history to record 1,000 hits when he singled in an eight-run fifth inning Tuesday. He also was credited with a single on a sharp grounder that 1B Jordan Pacheco could not handle in the ninth. “He’s been one of the biggest pieces in this organization since the moment I got here,” Kansas City manager Ned Yost said. “One thousand and one thousand one today was fun to watch.”

1B Eric Hosmer (stress, fracture right third metacarpal) is to refrain from any activity for two weeks, manager Ned Yost said, before the Royals reevaluate his injury. “We’ll look at it again after two weeks,” Yost said. “He’s in rest mode.” Hosmer was hit by a pitch July 20, but the injury was just diagnosed late last week.