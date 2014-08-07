RHP Kelvin Herrera worked a scoreless seventh inning to extend his scoreless streak to a career-high 15 1/3 innings. He had a 14 1/3-inning scoreless streak from April 27 to May 24. His first game of the seventh inning was 98 mph.

RHP Yordano Ventura was never able to get the feel for his off-speed pitches Wednesday, manager Ned Yost said, but Ventura still gave up only two runs in six innings while striking out eight against Arizona. “I just tried to locate my fastball,” Ventura said. “I have confidence in it.” Ventura, whose fastball averages 96 mph, gave up eight hits, and the Diamondbacks four times left two runners on base.

3B Mike Moustakas had four RBIs, one short of his career high, while driving in all the runs in a 4-3 victory over Arizona on Wednesday. He hit a 377-foot, two-run homer in the second inning and a looping RBI single to right in the fourth and beat out a potential double-play grounder (after the original call was overturned) with a headfirst slide into first base in the ninth. “The homer obviously felt really good,” said Moustakas, who drove in five runs at Toronto on July 2, 2012. “But at the end of the game, that last run turned out to be huge, probably the most important run for us, especially when you have Greg Holland coming in. I watched the play unfold and kind of dove at the last second. Just trying to do what I can to get to first.”

RHP setup man Wade Davis gave up two hits but struck out pinch hitter Tuffy Gosewisch to get out of the eighth inning unscathed Wednesday while protecting a 3-2 lead. Davis has given up only one run in his last 38 innings. “Phenomenal,” 3B Mike Moustakas said. Davis’ ERA is 0.93, which would be a franchise record for a reliever who pitched a full season.