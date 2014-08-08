RHP Jeremy Guthrie threw 109 pitches in his and the Royals’ first complete game of the season, oddly rationed. He used 54 pitches in the first three innings, when he gave up seven hits and two runs, and 55 in last six, when he was untouched. “Not a ton changed,” said Guthrie, who has eight career complete games, four since joining Kansas City last season. “We made a couple of great plays and they hit it at us a little bit better. The execution continued to be there for the most part.” Guthrie struck out four and did not walk a batter, reaching three-ball counts only twice.

OF Raul Ibanez pinch-hit in two of the three games in Arizona, but his value lies in more than just providing a veteran bat off the bench, manager Ned Yost said. His clubhouse presence is felt. “He’s got a ton of experience,” Yost said. “He can still play the game. He’s got pop. He’s played on winning team. He has been big for some of our younger guys.”

1B Billy Butler went 1-for-3 with a double and a run Thursday, the final game of a three-game series at Arizona in which he was 6-for-12 with a homer, three doubles, three RBIs and four runs. “I feel good,” Butler said. “You can always feel better, I think. I‘m swinging the bat good, squaring balls up, taking some pitches. Just getting back to who I am.” Butler is hitting .276 with six homers and 44 RBIs. “Sometimes you veer off every now and then,” Butler said. “It’s been a tougher year for me, but I feel like I‘m coming back into my own and being where I need to be for this team.”

3B Mike Moustakas had a single and a double Thursday and finished the Arizona series 5-for-13 with a double, homer and four RBIs. “He’s been swinging the bat real well for us lately,” Kansas City manager Ned Yost said. “Since we sent him to the minors and brought him back up, he’s been much better. He just relaxed a little bit.” Moustakas is hitting .199, but .231 with 10 homers after spending the final two weeks of May in the minors.