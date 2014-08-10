OF Jarrod Dyson stole his 23rd base in the seventh inning. He is tied with SS Alcides Escobar for the team lead. The Royals’ 93 stolen bases top the American League.

RHP Greg Holland on what it means to collect 100 saves: “It means we won the game. I know it’s going to be something I‘m going to look back on at the end of my career, however long or short that may be, and appreciate it. Right now we just want to stay focused on the task at hand.” Holland kept the ball for his trophy case. How about 200 more saves? “I hope there’s 700 more,” Holland said.

LF Alex Gordon homered, singled and scored two runs on Nebraska night at Kauffman Stadium. Gordon is a native of Lincoln, Neb., and was a Cornhusker All-American third baseman before the Royals drafted him second overall in 2005. So was it a fluke he homered on Nebraska night? “I go deep all the time. What are you talking about?” Gordon said with a smile. It was Gordon’s 11th home run.

RHP James Shields threw his ninth career shutout Saturday, blanking the Giants on four hits. It was the first shutout by a Royals pitcher since RHP Jeremy Guthrie on Aug. 5, 2013, against the Twins. Shields is 3-2 with a 1.65 ERA in seven starts since July 7. “He had everything going,” manager Ned Yost said. “He was commanding every pitch.”