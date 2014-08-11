LHP Danny Duffy improved to 3-1 with a 2.33 ERA in interleague play with the victory over the Giants. Opponents are batting .138, 11-for-80, the lowest average of any pitcher in interleague play.

RHP Greg Holland worked out of a bases loaded jam in the ninth to log his American League-leading 34th save. “He wasn’t extremely sharp, but the important thing is he got the job done,” Royals manager Ned Yost said. “He put up a zero.”

1B Billy Butler is hitting .481 (13-for-27) during a seven-game hitting streak. Butler has two home runs, five doubles and 12 RBIs in that stretch.

LF Alex Gordon has reached base in eight straight games. He is hitting .357 with three home runs and six RBIs in that span.

RHP Wade Davis threw a scoreless eighth, allowing one hit, to lower his ERA to 0.89. He has yielded only one earned run in his past 40 innings for a 0.23 ERA.