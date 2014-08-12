RHP Wilking Rodriguez was placed on unconditional release waivers by the Royals to make room on the 40-man roster for OF/DH Josh Willingham. Rodriguez pitched two scoreless innings for Kansas City earlier this season. He was 2-1 with a 2.36 ERA in 24 relief appearances with Double-A Northwest Arkansas and Triple-A Omaha.

RHP Jeremy Guthrie, who starts Tuesday against the A‘s, won his past two starts, including a 1-0 victory Aug. 1 at Oakland. Guthrie threw a complete-game Thursday at Arizona, retiring the final 19 batters in a 6-2 win.

LF Josh Willingham was traded from the Twins to the Kansas City Royals roughly two hours before the first pitch. Minnesota received minor league RHP Jason Adam in the deal. Willingham was batting .210/.345/.402 with 12 home runs and 34 RBIs this season for Minnesota and hit .232/.353/.446 with 61 homers and 192 RBIs over 324 games and two-plus season with the Twins.

SS Alcides Escobar drove in runs with two singles on 0-2 counts with two outs in the second and seventh innings. It was his first multi-RBI game since July 31 against the Twins.