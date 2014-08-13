RF Nori Aoki singled twice and drove in a run. He is hitting .343 with a grand slam and nine RBIs in August.

LHP Scott Downs was put on the 15-day disabled list with a stiff neck. “He woke up (Monday) with a real stiff neck,” Royals manager Ned Yost said. “He’s dealt with this before. He came to the park and the trainer’s worked on him. He tried to go out and play catch and couldn’t get into his arm slot. He woke up again this morning and exactly the same thing. He went to Dr. (Vincent) Key and they took an X-ray of it. It was negative, but it’s just a bad stiff neck with spasms. It’s probably a four- or five-day thing, but we don’t have four or five days.”

RHP Jeremy Guthrie was roughed up for 11 hits, matching his season high, in 4 2/3 innings in the 13-3 loss to the A‘s. “He wasn’t quite as sharp as he’s been his last two times,” Royals manager Ned Yost said. “He didn’t pitch as bad as his line is going to look in the morning. They hit, on my count, two balls hard, but the other nine hits were all singles that all found holes.”

LF Alex Gordon singled in the sixth and has reached base in 10 straight games. Gordon is 12-for-35 (.343) with three home runs and six RBIs in that span.