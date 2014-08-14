INF Christian Colon made his second start of the season at third base. Royals manager Ned Yost indicated Colon would probably start the afternoon game Thursday at second base. “I‘m thinking about maybe Chris, giving Omar (Infante) a break tomorrow,” Yost said. “We’ll see how it goes. Getting Christian in back-to-back games, keeping him going a little bit.”

RF Nori Aoki started and batted leadoff, while OF Jarrod Dyson was not in the lineup Wednesday. Manager Ned Yost said Aoki hits left-handers well and that’s why he was in the lineup against A’s LHP Scott Kazmir. Aoki went 2-for-3 with a sacrifice bunt and is hitting .358, 34-for-95, against left-handers.

LHP Jason Vargas threw his sixth shutout and 11th complete-game with a three-hitter against the A’s on Wednesday night. Vargas’s last two shutouts and complete-games have come against the A‘s. He blanked them last Sept. 24 at Anaheim.

RHP James Shields, who starts the series finale Thursday, has a 1.63 ERA since July 7 after tossing a shutout against Giants in his previous start. He is 6-4 with a 3.78 ERA in 14 career starts against the A‘s.

3B Mike Moustakas, who is just 3-for-16 with one RBI on this homestand, was not in the lineup Wednesday against A’s LHP Scott Kazmir. Moustakas is hitting a feeble .145 with three home runs and eight RBIs in 62 at-bats against left-handed pitchers.