August 16, 2014 / 3:44 AM / 3 years ago

Kansas City Royals - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LHP Danny Duffy, who starts the series opener Friday at Minnesota, has a 2.19 ERA on the road, which ranks fourth in the American League. Duffy is 2-1 with a 2.03 ERA in seven career games, five of them starts, against the Twins. He has a 0.81 ERA in his past five outings vs. the Twins.

INF Christian Colon, who had a bunt single and scored the third run Wednesday, was back in the lineup Thursday. After starting at third base Wednesday, he made his third start at second base, giving 2B Omar Infante a breather. Colon went 3-for-4 with a double, swiped his first big league base and scored a run in the 7-3 triumph over the Athletics.

C Salvador Perez was not in the lineup Thursday, a day game after a night game. The Royals are 61-43 with Perez starts, while the pitching staff has a 3.16 ERA when he is behind the plate. Perez did catch the final two innings Thursday in the 7-3 victory over the Athletics.

RHP James Shields, who had a no-decision Thursday, has a 1.94 ERA in his past eight starts. In that span, he yielded 45 hits in 55 2/3 innings, while striking out 45 and walking nine.

