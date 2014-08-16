FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 17, 2014 / 2:16 AM / 3 years ago

Kansas City Royals - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

CF Jarrod Dyson had two hits, including a triple, his fourth of the season. Dyson has at least four triples in each of his last three seasons and the three-base hit was his second at Target Field this season.

LHP Danny Duffy allowed three runs over 5 1/3 innings Friday in earning his eighth win of the season against the Twins. He improved to 3-1 with a 2.23 ERA in eight career outings (six starts) against the Twins. The win was the third in as many outings for Duffy.

DH Josh Willingham had a big three-run double in the fourth inning against Minnesota, giving the Royals the lead for good. The double was his third hit in four games with Kansas City and his second RBI double.

SS Alcides Escobar went 2-for-4 with three runs batted in Friday, his fourth game with at least three RBIs this season. He also hit his fourth triple this season, and his 33 since the start of 2010 are the seventh most in all of baseball.

1B Eric Hosmer will not undergo x-rays on his fractured right hand until the end of the Royals’ nine-game road trip, a move that could delay a potential return to the lineup by at least 10 days. If all progresses well, Hosmer could re-join the Kansas City lineup sometime in September.

