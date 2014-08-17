FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Kansas City Royals - PlayerWatch
Sections
Featured
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
Shock Tactics: The series
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
A race against time to find trapped quake survivors
Mexico Earthquake
A race against time to find trapped quake survivors
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Energy & Environment
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Echo Trending HP
August 17, 2014 / 6:07 AM / 3 years ago

Kansas City Royals - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RHP Yordano Ventura pitched 6 2/3 innings in a losing effort Saturday, allowing three runs on only four hits but he walked six. The six free passes were a career high. None of the walks, however, came around to score. The loss was only Kansas City’s second in Ventura’s last nine starts since July 4.

DH Raul Ibanez singled in his first at-bat, snapping an 0-for-12 skid at the plate. He also added a single in the fifth inning.

LF Alex Gordon went 2-for-4 and is hitting .339 over his last 14 games at Target Field. He has 132 career hits against the Twins, more than against any other opponent.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.