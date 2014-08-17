RHP Yordano Ventura pitched 6 2/3 innings in a losing effort Saturday, allowing three runs on only four hits but he walked six. The six free passes were a career high. None of the walks, however, came around to score. The loss was only Kansas City’s second in Ventura’s last nine starts since July 4.

DH Raul Ibanez singled in his first at-bat, snapping an 0-for-12 skid at the plate. He also added a single in the fifth inning.

LF Alex Gordon went 2-for-4 and is hitting .339 over his last 14 games at Target Field. He has 132 career hits against the Twins, more than against any other opponent.