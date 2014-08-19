FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Treasury Markets
August 20, 2014 / 4:17 AM / 3 years ago

Kansas City Royals - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LF Alex Gordon went 2-for-4 for his team-leading 34th multi-hit game of the season. Gordon went 8-for-13 in the four-game series, recording two hits in each of the four games. He is hitting .339 in 16 games against Minnesota this season.

LHP Jason Vargas earned the victory, throwing seven innings of one-run ball Monday. He has lasted at least seven innings in all four of his starts against Minnesota this season. The home run allowed in his final inning of work was his first given up since June 27.

RHP Wade Davis pitched a clean eighth inning Monday, extending his scoreless innings streak to 20 2/3. The streak is the longest active streak in the majors. Davis has allowed only one run in his past 42 appearances dating back to April 26.

C Erik Kratz hit two home runs, the first multi-homer game of his big-league career. The first was his third career pinch hit homer and first since July of 2012 against Milwaukee. It was the second pinch-hit homer by a Royal this season.

