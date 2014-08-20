RHP Kelvin Herrera walked the first two batters he faced in the seventh. But he got Nolan Arenado to ground into a 5-3 double play and then got Corey Dickerson to ground out. Herrera extended his scoreless streak to 20 1/3 innings, the second-longest active streak in the majors behind teammate Wade Davis (21 2/3) and has not allowed a home run in 78 innings dating back to July 28, 2013.

2B Omar Infante went 4-for-5 with three doubles and four RBIs. It was his first four-hit game of the season, and he matched his career high with three doubles. The only other time Infante had three doubles in a game was May 27, 2004 at Kansas City while playing for the Detroit Tigers.

RHP James Shields gave up nine hits and two runs in six innings. It was the 23rd time in 27 starts that he has worked at least six innings, and he made his 18th quality start. Shields earned his 12th win of the season and his 28th career win in the month of August. Since his debut in 2006, only C.C. Sabathia (29) has more August wins than Shields.

LHP Francisley Bueno hit a batter in the ninth and then yielded a two-run homer to Drew Stubbs that cut the Royals’ lead to 7-4. Bueno then retired the next batter he faced but gave way to closer Greg Holland after giving up an infield single to Nolan Arenado, who took second on C Salvador Perez’s throwing error. The home run was the first allowed this season by Bueno, who has pitched 26 1/3 innings in 22 games.

RHP Wade Davis struck out two of the three batters he faced in the eighth, extending his scoreless streak to 21 2/3 innings over 22 appearances. Davis has struck out at least one batter in 15 straight outings and 47 of 53 games this season. For the season, Davis has a 0.81 ERA, allowing five earned runs and 28 hits in 55 1/3 innings with 20 walks and 85 strikeouts.