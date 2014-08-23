RHP Gregg Holland became the second Kansas City pitcher to record 40 or more saves in consecutive seasons after pitching a perfect ninth to secure the Royals a 6-3 victory over the Rangers on Friday. Dan Quisenberry had 45 and 44 in 1983 and ‘84. “It’s quite an accomplishment,” manager Ned Yost said.

C Salvador Perez went 0-for-5 with an RBI in Kansas City’s 6-3 victory over the Rangers in his first game back since an MRI showed no structural damage in a patella tendon in his knee. Perez has a team-leading 15 home runs.

RHP Yordano Ventura (10-9, 3.40 ERA) became the 12th Royals rookie to earn more than 10 wins in a season -- and first since Brian Bannister in 2007 -- after defeating the Rangers 6-3 on Friday night. Ventura, who is near the top in several statistical categories among rookie pitchers in the AL, gave up one run in six innings while walking three an striking out six. He improved to 8-0 when the Royals score three runs or more. Over his last two starts, Ventura has walked nine hitters, yet none have scored. “He’s got really good stuff,” manager Ned Yost said. “He’s able to get himself in situations and pitch through them because he’s got a 100 mph fastball, a curveball that drops off the table. He’s got a great change. When he stays within himself, he’s really a pitcher out there. It’s being able to harness that.”

DH Josh Willingham extended his hitting streak to four after going 1-for-3 with a home run, RBI and two runs scored in the Royals’ 6-3 victory over Texas on Friday. Willingham, acquired from Minnesota in a waiver trade on Aug. 11, is hitting .409 with two home runs, three doubles, six RBIs and eight runs during the hitting streak.

1B Billy Butler went 1-for-5 with a home run and RBI in the Royals’ 6-3 victory over the Rangers on Friday, a game after snapping an eight-game hitting streak Wednesday. During the first seven games of a nine-game road trip, Butler is hitting .375 with a double, a home run and three RBIs. He’s hit safely in 19 of 24 starts at first base since Eric Hosmer went on the DL.

1B Eric Hosmer is expected to undergo an X-ray on Monday. If all looks good, he’ll begin a hitting program before coming off the 15-day disabled list. A minor-league rehabilitation stint is unlikely because the season’s at the lower-level end at the end of the month.

CF Lorenzo Cain went 3-for-4 with a double, RBI and run scored in the Royals’ 6-3 victory over Texas on Friday. It marked the 10th game this season Cain has had three hits or more this season. Cain is a career .347 hitter against Texas. “Lorenzo is a guy who can put some hits up. He can get hot in a heartbeat.”