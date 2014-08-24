CF Jarrod Dyson went 1-for-3 and matched a career high with three RBIs, including a walk that drove in the go-ahead run in the fifth and a two-run single in the seventh in Kansas City’s 6-3 victory over Texas on Saturday. The at-bat in the seventh was a situation -- the lefty Dyson against a left-handed pitcher with runners at second and third -- manager Ned Yost said he would have pulled Dyson for a pinch-hitter a year ago. “Absolutely,” Yost said. “I think earlier in the year, I would have pinch-hit for him. But he’s been coming up with a bunch of big base hits off left-handed pitchers. The thing that impresses me is he continues to get better at facing left-handed pitching. Dyson is continuing to get better and better as an offensive performer.”

RHP Jeremy Guthrie won for the fifth time in six starts, giving up one run on five hits over eight innings of the Royals’ 6-3 victory over Texas on Saturday. After beginning the season 0-2 with a 4.62 ERA in his first six starts on the road, Guthrie has since posted a 6-2 record with a 3.27 ERA in his last eight away from Kauffman Stadium, including four consecutive victories. Guthrie gave up a leadoff home run to Shin-Soo Choo on the first pitch he threw but then retired the next 12 hitters. “The first pitch was actually a pretty good pitch,” Kansas City manager Ned Yost said. “You’re trying to get ahead with the first pitch of the game, it was down. It wasn’t a bad pitch. Choo did a nice job of taking it the other way. Jeremy was sharp with everything he had tonight.”

LF Alex Gordon went 2-for-4, including his 15th home run with two outs in the first inning of Kansas City’s 6-3 victory over Texas on Saturday. Gordon is hitting .367 in his last eight games and .320 in 21 games in August.

RF Lorenzo Cain went 2-for-3 with a walk and two runs scored in Kansas City’s 6-3 victory on Saturday. Cain, 5-for-7 in his last two games, is a career .365 hitter in 14 games against the Rangers with five walks and seven runs scored. “I feel like I‘m swinging the bat a lot better right now, but I have to keep going,” Cain said.