Kansas City Royals - PlayerWatch
August 26, 2014

Kansas City Royals - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

RHP Jason Frasor pitched a scoreless inning of relief in Kansas City’s 3-1 loss to Texas on Sunday in his first appearance against his former team since being traded last month for Triple-A pitcher Spencer Patton. “It’s been a real easy transition,” said Frasor, who is 2-0 with a 1.97 ERA in 14 games covering 9 1/3 innings. “And back-to-back years I’ve been in a pennant race. The first nine years ... no meaningful baseball in August and September, now back-to-back years. That’s what it’s all about.”

1B Billy Butler accounted for Kansas City’s only run with a home run in the fourth inning of the Royals’ 3-1 loss to Texas on Sunday. Butler, who has hit safely in 20 of 27 starts at first base since Eric Hosmer went on the DL, went 1-for-4 with two strikeouts and finished Kansas City’s nine-game road trip hitting .270.

LF Alex Gordon went 0-for-4 with two strikeouts in the Royals’ 3-1 loss to Texas on Sunday. Still, he’s hitting .324 over his last nine games with a double, triple, three home runs and four RBIs.

LHP Jason Vargas (10-6, 3.17 ERA) allowed 15 base runners but only three runs (two earned), yet took the loss, 3-1 to Texas on Sunday. Vargas gave up 11 hits and walked four while striking out three. “I thought he did a phenomenal job of keeping us in the game, getting us through six innings,” Kansas City manager Ned Yost said. “He made really good pitches when he needed to.”

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
