LHP Danny Duffy, who starts Tuesday against the Twins, is receiving 9.34 run support per nine innings in his August starts. In his previous eight starts, the Royals backed Duffy with just 1.44 runs per nine innings. He is 3-1 with a 2.23 ERA in his career against the Twins.

LHP Scott Downs threw about 25 pitches and could be activated this weekend for the series against the Indians. Downs went on the disabled list Aug. 12 with a stiff neck.

LF Alex Gordon played in his 1,000th Royals game. Gordon, who went 1-for-4, is the 10th player in franchise history to reach that milestone.

3B Mike Moustakas homered in the third for the lone Kansas City run in an 8-1 loss to the Yankees. Moustakas has a season-high six-game hitting streak to raise his average to .208.