FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Kansas City Royals - PlayerWatch
Sections
Featured
A desperate search for girl in collapsed school
Mexico earthquake
A desperate search for girl in collapsed school
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
IMMIGRATION policy
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
Technology
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Echo Trending HP
August 27, 2014 / 3:21 AM / 3 years ago

Kansas City Royals - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LHP Danny Duffy, who starts Tuesday against the Twins, is receiving 9.34 run support per nine innings in his August starts. In his previous eight starts, the Royals backed Duffy with just 1.44 runs per nine innings. He is 3-1 with a 2.23 ERA in his career against the Twins.

LHP Scott Downs threw about 25 pitches and could be activated this weekend for the series against the Indians. Downs went on the disabled list Aug. 12 with a stiff neck.

LF Alex Gordon played in his 1,000th Royals game. Gordon, who went 1-for-4, is the 10th player in franchise history to reach that milestone.

3B Mike Moustakas homered in the third for the lone Kansas City run in an 8-1 loss to the Yankees. Moustakas has a season-high six-game hitting streak to raise his average to .208.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.