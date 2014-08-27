RHP Liam Hendriks will be promoted Wednesday and start in the place of RHP Yordano Ventura, who has a bad back. Hendriks, who was acquired in a July trade with the Blue Jays, went 4-1 with a 2.83 ERA with Triple-A Omaha, allowing no earned runs in 15 innings in his past starts, while allowing 10 hits, striking out 13 and walking three. “I found out last night after the game,” Hendriks said. “Polly (Storm Chasers manager Brian Poldberg) called me into the office and I thought I was in trouble. So it’s a good thing when you’re not in trouble. He told me I was coming up here. I had a 6:30 a.m. flight out of Reno this morning (Tuesday). Me and my wife jumped on that and I came straight to the field.” He went 1-0 with a 6.08 ERA in three starts with Toronto.

2B Omar Infante was held out of the lineup with shoulder inflammation. “We’ll probably give him a day or two or three,” Royals manager Ned Yost said. Infante is hitting only .255, but his 59 RBIs ties him for the team lead.

LF Alex Gordon’s walk-off home run Tuesday was the second of his career. His first was July 30, 2010 against the Orioles. It was the 65th walk-off home run in franchise history. The previous was OF Justin Maxwell’s grand slam last Sept. 22 against the Rangers.

RHP Wade Davis extended his scoreless inning streak to 23 2/3 innings over 24 games with a flawless ninth. He has given up just two runs in his past 49 outings, covering 52 innings for a 0.35 ERA, while striking out 82.