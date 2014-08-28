RHP Aaron Crow was optioned Wednesday to Double-A Northwest Arkansas to make roster space for RHP Liam Hendriks. Crow (6-1, 3.86 ERA) was demoted because he had minor league options remaining. Manager Ned Yost said Crow would return in six days.

RHP Liam Hendriks went seven innings, allowing a run on four hits, in a no-decision in his Royals debut. He pitched for the Twins the past three seasons but was designated for assignment in December when they signed RHP Phil Hughes, who was the opposing starter Wednesday. “Pitching against the guy I ended up getting designated for was something interesting, throwing against the old team,” Hendriks said.

RF Nori Aoki snapped an 0-for-17 skid with a first-inning infield single and then drove in the go-ahead run in the eighth. Aoki is hitting .444 with runners in scoring position since the All-Star break.

LF Alex Gordon’s walk-off home run on Tuesday was his 118th home run. That sets a record for a player born in Nebraska. Hall of Famer Wade Boggs held the record with 117.

RHP Wade Davis pitched a spotless eighth to extend his scoreless streak to 24 2/3 innings, the longest active streak in the majors. He picked up his eighth victory, which is the most by a Kansas City reliever since Ricky Bottalico won nine and Jose Santiago eight in 2000.